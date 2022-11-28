Home Campus Bruins crowned men's volleyball champions
Bruins crowned men’s volleyball champions

By Jaxson Chase
Students gathered at the John W. Hart auditorium to watch the BYU-Idaho Men’s Competitive Volleyball championship match between the Bruins and the Hawks.

Going into the match, the Bruins pulled off an upset victory in the semifinals, beating the undefeated Spartans in the fifth set.

The two teams previously played in the regular season, with the Hawks winning three sets to the Bruins one. This time though, the stakes had never been higher for the two teams.

In the first set, the Bruins started off with three straight points — including an ace from server Carter Buhler. The two teams kept the match close. A kill from Hawks Trevor Stolk tied the game, 9-9.

The Bruins then scored two more times and the Hawks took a timeout. The Bruins stayed in front for the rest of the set.

A kill from Bruins Braden Bradshaw gave them a 23-22 lead. The set ended on a block from Bruins Jordan Keene, with the Bruins winning 25-22.

The second set began with an ace from Hawks server Ryan Hansen. The Hawks kept the lead — 10-5. The Bruins then took their first timeout.

Four quick points put the Bruins one point behind the Hawks before a tip kill from Bruins Jonah Judd evened up the score at 11-11 — a quick 5-point turnaround for the Bruins.

The Bruins did not fall behind after that. Earning a couple more points, the game sat at 17-15. Three more scores from the Bruins forced a Hawks timeout.

The Hawks then scored four in a row following their team discussion, including a kill to the back corner from Max Steele.

The Bruins began a close contest in the third set with both teams exchanging leads. Hawks went up 8-5 after a tip kill from Heber Vasquez, who slipped between the blockers.

With the match on the line, the Hawks maintained their lead with a block from Evan Hartshorn. The Bruins, after a timeout, made a run to cut the score to 18-17.

The Hawks answered back with a run of their own to increase their lead, 24-19. Hawks Ryan Hansen ended the set with a kill to take the set 25-19. The Hawks led 2-1.

In the fourth set, both teams traded points to start off. The score was 8-7 in favor of the Bruins when the Hawks took a timeout. Following the timeout, the two teams continued to battle it out and were even at 14-14. The Hawks had to win this set to keep the match going.

The Hawks server Heber Vasquez scored three aces in a row to give his team a 20-16 lead. They continued to build their lead by capitalizing on a miscue from the Bruins, giving the Hawks the set by a score of 25-20.

“We just all kind of looked at each other and decided this was our moment,” said Bruins player Jonah Judd. “They did not want this last set as much as we did.”

The fifth and final set — win or go home. The Bruins started off with the serve and scored from a block by Jordan Keene. They then scored three more to go up 4-0.

The game evened out and the two teams sat at 8-8.

A block from the Hawks by Max Steele put them up 11-9. The two teams fought it out and were deadlocked at 12-12.

A kill from Braden Bradshaw gave the Bruins a 14-13 lead, but Hawks player Trevor Stolk, got up for a block and tied it at 14-14.

The Hawks took the lead before the Bruins once again and tied it up. A kill from Bruins Eric Keldsen put them up 16-15.

The two teams rallied back and forth before the Bruins scored and won the match. Bruins Braden Bradshaw had 17 kills in the match.

“Man, it feels good to win this one,” said Bruins player Carter Buhler. “I could not tell you what our regular season record was, but I know we were not ranked very high. But we rallied and got hot at the right moment and now we are champs”

The Bruins ended this competitive season with trophies in hand and big smiles all around.

