Bruins overcome Wolverines to gain second win of the season

Students gathered to watch a volleyball match between the Bruins and the Wolverines on Friday, Nov. 4 at the BYU-Idaho Center. This was the last regular season match for the two before the playoff tournament begins.

The first set began with the Bruins blocking to win their first point. This set went back and forth until the Bruins went on a five-point run and forced the Wolverines’ head coach to take a timeout while trailing 21-14. The Bruins won the first set by a margin of 25-17 after a Wolverines’ serve sailed out of bounds.

During the second set, the Bruins took the lead and never looked back. They held a lead the entire set. At one point, the Bruins were up 19-13 after going on a four-point run. The second set ended with a leaping effort from the Bruins number 21, Jared Bradshaw, getting a kill to seal the set 25-16, and giving his team a 2-0 lead in the match.

“We really came out to play that second set, our blockers did a great job, now let’s finish this thing,” said Bruins player Jordan Keene.

In the third set, it was more of the same. The Bruins scored the first seven points without a response. The Wolverines then got on the board with an ace. Determined to seal the match in this set, the Bruins continued to push to a 23-7 lead. Two aces from Bruins player Luke Malmgren sealed the third set and the victory for the Bruins.

“We just knew we had to win in that third set,” said Luke Malmgren, a senior studying mechanical engineering. “Coach told us she didn’t want it to go on any longer. We all made big plays.”

Playoffs for men’s competitive volleyball are set to begin next week. To find playoff schedules, click here.