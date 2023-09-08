Citizens gathered to hear about Rexburg’s 2024 fiscal year budget, new pickleball court plans and city plan.

Budgets and surveys

Matt Neilson, Rexburg’s chief financial officer, presented the 2024 budget.

The presentation included the city’s total budget and operating budget. It highlighted the city’s anticipated spending, including a number of road repair and construction projects and water/wastewater projects. The full presentation can be viewed on Rexburg’s website.

Neilson also presented a city budget survey that the Rexburg finance department has been working on. The survey will be released to residents in the fall. The council offered support and suggestions for the project.

The survey seeks to educate the community on Rexburg’s current financial state while gaining input from residents on current policies and spending plans.

“I like it because it’s educational,” said Robert Chambers, a city council member. “It educates the community, but it also educates us.”

Park planning

Due to popular demand, the city is planning to build new pickleball courts at the DONJO Sports Complex, next to the junior high tennis courts. The first four courts are projected to take a year; construction for the remaining four is expected to begin next summer.

Jeff Crowther, Rexburg’s recreation director, shared plans for the south section of the Teton River Park. The section will contain river access, lots of parking, trails, beach volleyball courts, a bouldering area and several pavilion picnic areas.

A full and interactive rendering of the south section plan can be found on the Engage Rexburg website.

Comprehensive plan approved

The city council unanimously approved the comprehensive plan which was presented to them by the Planning and Zoning Commission last month. The plan consists of growth data, studies and policy recommendations to address developing city needs.

The full plan can be viewed here. A brief overview, written by Scroll, can be found here.

The plan is a living document that will be reevaluated and updated yearly.