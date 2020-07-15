“My mom had a talk with my brothers and I about what to do if you get pulled over or anything, stopped by the police,” said Phillip Lewis, a junior studying dance. “There’s certain things that we need to do to ensure that we can make it home even if we didn’t do anything wrong. Basically, if they’re going to send you to jail just go, just comply to make sure that we stay alive. A lot of people don’t understand that here.”

Lewis is a Black student from Statesboro, Georgia. In light of the BLM protests, Lewis shared his experience as a minority at BYU-Idaho.

“Just coming from Georgia up to Idaho is already a big difference,” Lewis said. “There aren’t a lot of people that look like me up here and being a student as well as a person of color can feel very lonely at times. People really don’t know your struggles.”

Lewis is known, by some, for his frequent dance performances = on campus.

“I feel that my experience is a lot different from other Black students here,” Lewis said. “I’m pretty much putting myself out there for the entire school, so a lot of people respect me in that I really don’t have issues with discrimination. Teachers, dance faculty, they all just have great love and support for all of us and I feel it from them especially.”

He shared how some things are said about minorities under peoples’ breath, but reaffirmed his own positive experience. However, Lewis shared one experience he had while getting pizza for a Halloween party.

“There is a group of five guys that walk in,” Lewis said. “They’re all wearing black paint, and I’m like ‘Whoa,’ cause I’ve never seen it before. I’m like ‘Well maybe it’s part of a costume or something?’ I’m trying to justify like it can’t be that, but I guess the more I thought about it, why else would they be wearing all black paint all over their exposed skin? It’s the first time I’ve ever had to deal with something like that and I was just frozen. I took the pizza, ran to my car, and just drove off.”

In the days following George Floyd’s murder, Lewis was emotionally exhausted.

“I’ve only been able to watch that video once,” Lewis said. “I tried to watch it again and I just started crying like crazy. Everyone was able to see this video of George Floyd basically going unconscious from this police officer having his knee on his neck. I think that’s when it became real for everyone.”

He told of the increasing buzz on social media and his surprise with all those speaking out either for or against the Black Lives Matter movement.

“It was just overwhelming to see that kind of support, but also opposition on social media,” Lewis said.

Lewis encouraged others to research from multiple sources what the Black Lives Matter movement is all about and expressed disappointment in the views many have about it.

“Everyone was talking about the riots and the looting and I’m just like no, that’s not them, it’s all peaceful,” Lewis said. “Or like, ‘Oh, they’re saying that Black lives are more important than everyone else’s.’ I even saw where someone said that Black Lives Matter is a terrorist organization. For them it’s not just about Black lives, it’s about all lives. Black Lives Matters is truly inclusive in its core values.”

Lewis told of the altogether positive interactions he has had with police and expressed his hope that one day the Black community would be able to trust police officers.

“That’s going to be a very long and hard point to get to, but I do believe that it can happen,” Lewis said.

Lewis advised others to listen to each other more and avoid assumptions and misinformation which can lead to prejudice and misleading stereotypes. He also encouraged friendship and connection.

“Talk to people, get to know them,” he said. “You’ll find out that you have a lot in common with people, and instead of burning bridges, that builds them. It’s a great relief for us that we’re able to kind of let those feelings out, just talking to someone maybe that’s not of our same race. Just having them listen, take part of the conversation and learn so we’re able to all grow together.”