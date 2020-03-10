Building character through Rexburg’s Got Talent

“As soon as those stage lights turn on, it’s the biggest high,” said Mattie Jeppesen, a contestant at Rexburg’s Got Talent. “It’s probably one of my most favorite feelings.”

That high has helped Jeppesen through a major life trial. That high will greet Jeppesen once more in the Rexburg Tabernacle Civic Center at 7 p.m. on March 13-14 in Rexburg’s Got Talent first round.

Jeppesen has performed at Rexburg’s Got Talent before. She has sung every year since the first event.

Rexburg’s Got Talent helped Jeppesen gain confidence in the midst of a trial.

In her first year, before the show, Jeppesen was diagnosed with alopecia areata. According to WebMD, alopecia is an autoimmune disease where the autoimmune system attacks hair follicles, causing clumps of hair to fall out. According to a Medical News Today report, alopecia “develops suddenly, over the course of just a few days.”

“My confidence was so low,” Jeppesen said. “I remember my very first year, I was singing “Somebody to Love” by Queen. I got up there. The lights came on, and … something switched. I don’t know how to put it into words. My confidence kind of bloomed. It was like the old me was back.”

For Jeppesen, Rexburg’s Got Talent is more than a program. It’s a group that helps individuals grow and refine not only their talent but their character as well.

“I think it’s a great asset to the community,” said Jackie Rawlins, director and producer of Rexburg’s Got Talent. “In the past, we’ve had winners that have been college students, high school aged students and even middle schoolers. It’s just a great way for people from different walks of life to come together and have their paths cross when they normally wouldn’t. By the end of the show, everybody really is rooting for one another.”

Support Jeppesen and other participants by coming to the first round of Rexburg’s Got Talent on March 13-14 at 7 p.m. in the Rexburg Tabernacle Civic Center. Admission’s fee is $5 and spectators will be able to vote for their favorite contestant.