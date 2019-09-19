Business and Communication students give advice about their majors

The College of Business and Communication introduces students to diverse classes while giving them opportunities to develop specific skills in the field.

“I think the college is great because of the many opportunities students have to gain experience,” said Danica Castro, a senior studying communication. “In the Communication Department, we have so many classes to help prepare us for our future careers, and to incoming freshman, the field is vast. There are so many possibilities that you can do within your degree; you can go into writing, producing, advocating, etc. It’s awesome.”

Castro said the Communication Department allowed her the perfect learning experience, and she looks forward to taking her skills into the real world.

“I enjoy being a business major because of all the doors that it opens for me professionally,” said Caleb Gadberry, a senior studying business management. “The best part about being a business major here is all the connections you can make with your teachers and fellow students.”

Gadberry also appreciates that many of the teachers in the business program chose to teach after gaining experience in their industry.

“All of my teachers have cared deeply about their students and are willing to take time out of their schedules to help struggling students academically or even in their personal lives,” Gadberry said. “The classes can be long and hard, but once you get the basics down, you can become more specialized in your learning and develop new skills that will help you compete in finding internships and careers.”

Another student, Justin Clemans, a senior studying accounting, couldn’t decide on a major and originally thought he would become a dentist. He eventually switched to political science, but that didn’t fit either.

“On my mission, I had conversations with two senior couples which had been accountants,” Clemans said. “(We talked) about their careers and why they enjoyed what they did. One of them actually was a partner for a firm here in Rexburg. After prayer and visits to the temple, I thought it was right, so I took the intro course, and at this point, I am in too far to go back. I really enjoy my major. I have done decently well in my courses, and I truly feel that it is one of the few things I have an above-average aptitude for.”

From his experience, he wants freshman and other students to know that it is okay to experiment and change majors.

“If you don’t know what you want to do take introductory courses and talk to professors about their working experience,” Clemans said. “At least in the Accounting Department, almost all of the professors worked outside of education before coming to BYU-I. Don’t be afraid to talk to your professors. They genuinely want to help you.”