BYU- Idaho business students officially opened their small companies for business Tuesday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the McKay Quad Amphitheater.

Students studying business, marketing and finance participate every semester in Integrative Business Core projects; a nine-credit practicum course that requires each group to create and run their own small business for the course of the semester.

Groups of around 17 students work together to brainstorm business models, acquire or manufacture their products or service, market their company and keep track of their finances.

The young entrepreneurs have complete freedom to choose their own business model.

Here’s a look at the five businesses at the IBC fair.

1. Homeslice





Homeslice offers homemade chocolate chip, banana and pumpkin bread.

“(IBC) has been probably the funniest thing I’ve done on campus,” said Tyler McCauley, a business management major and the CEO of Homeslice. “(IBC) is a great way to challenge yourself. Come buy bread from Homeslice!”

2. On-a-Stick





“Basically, everything that we sell and will sell will all be on a stick and they’re all treats,” said Jenna Calta, a business management marketing major working with On-a-Stick.

Caramel apples, s’more pops, and more sweets on sticks are all available here for under $10.

3. OffShore

“Our mission is to lift people, provide comfort and build connection,” said Seth Warner, a business management major working on OffShore. “We’re seeking to do that by bringing the beach to Rexburg.”

OffShore’s mainly focuses on their handmade sea–glass jewelry, available in multiple blue and green tones. They also sell beach-themed hoodies and crewneck t-shirts.

4. Sunday Blues

Sunday Blues offers solar–printed t-shirts with designs from local Rexburg artists and custom orders.

“It’s been chaotic but it’s been a blast,” said Halle Fort, a business student involved with Sunday Blues. “We’re supporting local artists in Rexburg so we’re very excited for that.”

5. Che Figo Charms

Che Figo sells Italian charm bracelets that link together easily to create your own customizable jewelry.

“We did a bunch of surveys and polls to find out what people would be most interested in, ” said Camilla Perkins, the chief marketing officer for Che Figo, “It’s been a lot to get ready but everything is coming together.”

These five student businesses and more will be operating throughout the semester. Potential customers can find them in booths throughout campus, at IBC business fairs over the course of the semester.