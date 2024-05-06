The Idaho Falls Chapter of the BYU Alumni Association hosted a networking event, “Connected for Good,” on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event was held in the John Taylor Building on campus. With over 20 successful alumni in attendance, the event left students and other alumni with an objective on how to get where they are today.

“The very first thing you should be doing is looking for those who have already done what you would like to do,” said Kelley Lewis, the Idaho Falls chapter chair. “There’s so many alumni who would love to help and would love to be an example because they’ve been there.”

Students and alumni were favored by keynote speakers Steve Davis, with BYU-Idaho alumni relations and Dennis Malloy, a retired partner at KPMG, at the start of the conference.

Following their remarks, attendees separated into breakout sessions with professionals in their related fields: accounting, business, computer science, education/social work and engineering.

Sharyn Kearsley, a member of the Idaho Falls Chapter, volunteers because she feels it is a way to give back to the community. Her network has come from simply “living life” and wants to share with students how her degree, earned several years ago, helped her in her callings as a mother, wife, employee and disciple of Jesus Christ.

All participants in the chapter shared the same objective. Below are some words of advice students and alumni obtained from their breakout sessions:

1. Always approach networking with the mindset: What can I do for them?

2. Remember that God always has a better plan for you than you have for yourself.

3. In a job interview, you are also conducting an interview to discern if this company is a good fit for you.

The BYU and BYU-I alumni network is an open resource for all past and current students. There are many ways to get in contact with alumni: BYU-I Connect, BYU Alumni Association page and social media such as LinkedIn.