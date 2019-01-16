BYU Ballroom to dance on Center Stage

Sharing is caring!











On Friday, Jan. 18, BYU-Idaho students have the chance to be swept off their feet as the BYU Ballroom Dance Company continues their show, “Come Alive.“

It will be an opportunity to enjoy the performance of the dance company and to witness different dance styles. Their performance will feature a variety of techniques, including Latin dance, rumba, tango, the waltz and more.

The BYU Ballroom Dance Company is composed of 32 students who have been performing this show since early October. They began their tour traveling through different cities of Utah, traveling to Arizona.

“Its innovative choreography is compelling, engaging and just plain fun!” The Mesa Arts Center said about the dance company.

Center Stage continues to bring a variety of talents and skills to the stage for students to enjoy. This Center Stage event is a good chance to connect with students from all over campus or it can be a great opportunity to ask that special someone on a date. A sample of one of the dances from the BYU Ballroom Dance Company “Come Alive” performance can be found here.

Tickets are on sale through the school website. The cost for students is $6 and the cost for the general public is $12.