The 21-ranked BYU Cougars fell 75-68 at home against the 4-ranked University of Houston Cougars on Tuesday.

With the loss, BYU’s record fell to 14-5 and 2-4 within the conference.

Reflecting on the game, here are three key storylines from the Cougar showdown.

Tough night from deep

BYU is ranked second in the NCAA with an average of 33.8 three-point attempts per game. Since the start of the season, head coach Mark Pope has been open and vocal about his desire to have his team shoot a large amount of 3-pointers.

In general, they have found some success from behind the arc, making 36.78% of their attempts. There is an issue with this though: Three-point shooting can be very hot and cold.

This was the case on Tuesday night.

There were times during the game when BYU would make three-pointers on consecutive possessions. But in general, it was a rough night for their shooting.

BYU shot 11-38 from behind the arc during the game. The first half for BYU was slightly below average. They shot 6-for-18 from three, which was good for 33.3%. In the second half, the shooting dropped more for them. BYU shot 5-for-20 in the half, which translates to 25%.

During the broadcast, the ESPN commentators mentioned that they felt that BYU shot themselves out of the game.

In a nutshell, BYU’s poor shooting night could be summarized by two late possessions. Tevin Knell had a chance to give BYU a lead with 41.2 seconds remaining in the game, but his shot bounced off the back rim. On the next possession, Richie Saunders had a chance to tie the game with an open three-pointer from the corner, but was unable to connect.

Given how a large portion of the season has gone, it is fair to expect that BYU’s shooting will return in the next game. However, it was not there tonight.

Shooting will continue to be something to watch for BYU. If their shots are on, they’re as good as any team in the country. If they’re off, then they’ll need to find other ways to score.

Houston’s stars shine the brightest

Another large key to this game was the success of Houston’s electric backcourt of Jamal Shead and L.J. Cryer. Cryer leads Houston, averaging 15.6 points per game. Shead averages an additional 11.4 points per game.

On Tuesday night, both Cryer and Shead scored above their season averages. Cryer finished the night with 23 points. He shot 7-for-14 from the floor including 5-9 from behind the three-point line. Shead finished the game with 16 points and shot 6-for-19.

A powerful factor in this game was that both players took turns providing the scoring for Houston. Shead produced 12 first-half points and shot 5-for-11 in the half. In the second half, it was Cryer’s turn to shine, as he tallied 14 points and shot 4-for-6 from three-point territory.

By comparison, BYU did not get the scoring production that they need for success.

Jaxson Robinson averages 13.7 points per game for BYU, but he picked up just 10 points on Tuesday. The powerful thing behind his stat line was that he shot 2-for-10 from behind the arc. Robinson shoots an average of 36% on the season, so his 20% against Houston is well below his season average.

Knell has been BYU’s second-leading scorer this season, averaging 12.4 points per game. On Tuesday, Knell supplied eight points. Foul trouble could have played a factor in Knell’s lack of production as he picked up his third foul with 1:58 remaining in the first half. However, he still managed to play 29 minutes during the game.

Knell had a chance to change the outlook of his game with 41.2 seconds left when he had an open look to give BYU the lead, but he was unable to connect. He fouled out of the game on the ensuing play.

Another way to summarize Tuesday’s game is to say that Houston’s stars produced, while BYU’s did not.

Noah Waterman

A bright spot for BYU came from Noah Waterman, who added 17 points for them.

On the season, Waterman was averaging 10.8 points per game. Entering Tuesday, Waterman was listed as a game-time decision, due to an undisclosed injury. One could question if BYU would have even been close in this game without him.

Waterman picked up 12 points in the second half, and he provided a spark when he shot 4-for-5 from three-point land. For the game, he was 6-for-9 from three. He was good enough for 66.7% from behind the arc, compared to his season average of 39%.

If BYU can continue to get scoring production from Waterman, it will continue to further add to their already deep scoring depth.

Looking ahead

The chaos of the Big 12 continues for BYU on Saturday when they welcome the University of Texas Longhorns to Provo.

Texas is 14-5 (3-3 in conference) and they are coming off of victories over the Baylor University Bears and the Oklahoma University Sooners.

Max Abmas leads the Longhorns in scoring as he averages 17.9 points per game. On Tuesday, Abmas supplied 22 points in his team’s 75-60 victory on the road in Oklahoma.

Saturday’s game will tip off at noon and can be watched on ESPN2.