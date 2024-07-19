BYU’s first season in the Big 12 was not the resounding success Cougar fans were looking for. BYU finished the season with a 5-7 record with only two conference wins and not making a bowl game.

The biggest struggle last year was the offense, which managed 104 rushing yards and 204 passing yards per game.

“That is what I am excited about this year, is so many returning players at every position,” Aaron Roderick, the offensive coordinator, told Deseret News. “Almost everybody is back. We lost Aidan and Kingsley (Suamataia), but we have a good bit of experience, I guess you could say, from last year. We got our noses bloodied a little bit, but everybody is coming back and knows what we are in for.”

Perhaps the most significant offseason story is the quarterback competition between Jake Retzlaff and Gary Bohanon. Retzlaff started the final four games of last season, stepping in for Kedon Slovis Bohanon, who previously played for Baylor and South Florida, and transferred in last season. Both quarterbacks have equal opportunities to earn the starting position.

The Cougars’ 2024 schedule looks much more manageable, with the first three games being against Southern Illinois, SMU and Wyoming.