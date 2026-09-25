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BYUI alumna to open Rexburg bridal boutique

by Claire Patten | Sep 25, 2026 | Local Business | 0 comments

Photo of store front of bridal shop
Ivory Lane Bridal is located on College Ave, between Teton Sourdough and Fizz Rizz.

Ivory Lane Bridal, a BYU-Idaho alumna-owned business, will be hosting a grand opening celebration with a ribbon cutting at noon. on Friday, Sept. 25, the grand opening celebration will follow from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

As part of the celebration, the new bridal shop will provide free goodie bags for the first 20 brides to attend, a complimentary bloom bar, permanent jewelry and a photo booth. Other wedding vendors will also be featured at the event.

Ivory Lane Bridal is located at 40 College Ave, Rexburg, ID 83440. The store is located between Teton Sourdough Co. and Fizz Rizz Mocktail Bar.

What is Ivory Lane Bridal?

Ivory Lane Bridal is a Rexburg small business started by Makayla Gothard, a BYU-Idaho alumna. In 2023, Gothard and her husband purchased an existing bridal boutique and shifted the business to meet a need she noticed among the brides of Rexburg.

"One of the things that makes Ivory Lane Bridal so unique is that we specialize in wedding dress rentals," Gothard said. "We wanted to create a place where brides could find a dress they absolutely love without feeling like the experience had to be overwhelming or financially out of reach."

  • Claire Szuch Patten studies Communication and Peacemaking at BYU-Idaho. Her favorite condiment is mustard and her least favorite fruit is cantalope. Claire and her husband live happily in Eastern Idaho.

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