BYU-I alumna starts a custom cake business

Norene Lewis is the face behind Lewis Light Delights, a small custom cake business run from her own home. Lewis is a BYU-Idaho alumna with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Soon after graduating BYU-I, she worked as a paraprofessional and once she had her baby girl, she decided to be a stay-at-home mom.

“If you would have told me when I was in high school that I was going to start a little baking business, I never thought that would have happened,” Lewis said.

Growing up, Lewis participated in a lot of sports and was never interested in cooking or baking. Owning her own cake business never crossed her mind. After becoming a stay-at-home mom, Lewis started seeing videos about cake decorating and started experimenting with it. She surprised herself when she found it was something she enjoyed.

“I laugh so much looking back on my first cakes,” Lewis said. “I started out putting my cakes on a lid because we didn’t have any flat plates or even cutting boards.”

About 18 months ago, Lewis started to bake seriously, leaving her with a lot of extra baked goods. She got to the point that she had no more friends to give the treats to, which led her to selling cakes. In October 2020, Lewis decided to launch Lewis Light Delights.

It was not easy at first, but she felt like she had great support from friends, family and old classmates. She got in contact with past classmates that were in the Integrated Business Core program to come up with names and ideas on how to start building her brand. She searched all over Etsy, Facebook and Instagram to make sure the name she wanted was not yet claimed.

“I definitely was remembering my degree at BYU-Idaho and that gave me a lot of confidence that I could tackle this new project,” Lewis said.

Lewis used the skills she learned as a psychology student and applied them in her cake business. As a psychology student, Lewis was able to learn a lot about nutrition.

“I have a background in health psychology and we studied a lot about nutrition in my classes; it’s important to me to offer sugar-free cakes for baby smash cakes and sugar-free cakes for adults,” Lewis explained. “One of the benefits of running my own small business is that I can focus on creating products that I would want to be available for my family.”

Lewis wants to make products that benefit each of her customers.

“I think giving someone a custom cake is a loving gesture and I love providing that option for people,“ Lewis said.

She believes her cakes express thoughtfulness and love. Creating beautiful cakes is something that brings her joy.

“I have seen her grow a passion for creating these beautiful things,” said Landon Lewis, Norene’s husband and a senior studying chemistry. “She tries new techniques, styles, and products and learns from both research and personal experience. She is often so pleased when she finishes one that she dances around in excitement.”

Lewis said she is excited to continue this journey with Lewis Light Delights. She encourages all those around her to increase their creativity and find something they love, just like she did. Her customers are a big part of her inspiration for creativity and learning new ways to decorate cakes.

For more information check out Lewis Light Delights.