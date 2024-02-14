BYU-Idaho announces new student portal experience to launch on Thursday.

“Getting personalized, relevant announcements and alerts has never been easier!” said the official announcement.

The University’s official message stated that the school took student feedback into account when arranging the new portal.

The new portal will include widgets with adjustable sizes allowing students to customize their own dashboard.

The student dashboard will include quick links, course listings, tasks, holds, academic profiles, campus events, balances and deadlines.

For more information, see the BYU-I website.