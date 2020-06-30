BYU-I appoints chief inclusion officer

BYU-Idaho has appointed religion professor and honor office director, William Riggins as the university’s chief inclusion officer.

His responsibilities are to “review processes, laws, and organizational attitudes regarding racism and root them out once and for all,” as outlined by President Russel M. Nelson, Derrick Johnson and other NAACP leaders.

“We’re going to be looking at the processes that we have at the school, the laws, the organizational attitudes,” Riggins said. “We’re going to investigate and look and hear and listen and really try to figure out where we’re at.”

Students expressed a desire for an office of this sort to open up at BYU-Idaho through a change.org petition that has over 4,000 signatures. Loretta Kumire, a junior studying communication, signed the petition for future BYU-I students.

“The students of color here have a vision to have structure provided by the University to make sure future students can have a resource,” said Loretta Kumire, a junior studying communication. “That’s the most important conversation that needs to be had now. I want future Black students to have better experiences than I had.”

Riggins’ goal is to be a resource for students. His role will be to talk with students and listen to understand their situations better and ultimately help them at BYU-I.

“I love the students at BYU-Idaho,” Riggins said. “I want to hear them. I want them to set up appointments, I want them to write me, I want them to tell me their story. What are your needs? I want to know where they’re at and how they’re feeling or how they’ve felt or how they’ve been treated.”

Riggins’ new title will take President Nelson’s words to action. He participated in conferences about inclusion and systemic racism prior to his appointment as chief inclusion officer. He said he believes his new title is important because it helps students know there is an office to go to and a person who’s making sure students are taken care of.

According to Riggins, inclusion is what the gospel of Jesus Christ is all about. It is the motivation behind missionary and temple work. McKenzie Perkins, a sophomore studying exercise physiology agrees with that concept.

“Inclusion means to be inviting of anyone and everyone,” Perkins said. “I think we’re also taught that in the gospel, to invite people. That’s what comes to mind with inclusion.”

While not all students have felt this inclusion, as stated in the Black BYU-I Student’s and voicing of past experiences, according to Riggins, he and the university are taking the reviewing of this organization seriously.

“I want the students to know that though a personal statement was not put out by President Eyring or by one of the vice presidents, the prophet has really put us to work,” Riggins said. “We want to go to work on this. We want to make sure this is exactly what happens at BYU-Idaho. We want everyone to be serving each other here. We want to teach our students to love one another.”

Students can reach Brother Riggins through his email, rigginsw@byui.edu, or they can call him at 208-496-9300.