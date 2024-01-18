BYU-Idaho sent out an official notice on Thursday announcing Nick Rammell will be replacing Wynn Hill as BYU-I’s Dean of Students.

“Rammell brings a depth of academic, professional, and student affairs experience to this position,” BYU-I’s official notice stated. “For the last 10 years, he has served the university in a variety of capacities including: Student Honor Administrator, Associate Dean of Students, Adjunct Faculty in Religious Education and Title IX Coordinator.”

The university’s statement went on to say Rammell holds a Bachelor of Science in Social Work from Brigham Young University-Idaho, a Master of Education with an emphasis in Higher Education Leadership from the University of Arkansas and a Juris Doctorate from the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University.

As Dean of Students, Rammell will be overseeing the Dean of Students Office and five organizations key to the student experience and building discipleship. The offices Rammell will be supervising will include Accessibility Services, Counseling Center, Housing and Student Living, Student Honor Office and Title IX.

“Great care will be taken to foster the Spirit of BYU-Idaho as student needs are met in situations of crisis and daily growth as disciples of Jesus Christ,” the notice stated. “This newly created division of the university will be integral in fostering a Christ-centered educational environment where students can thrive academically, develop spiritually and prepare for lives of service and leadership in their homes, the Church and their communities.”

Rammell assumed his new role on January 16, 2024, and will be welcomed as the newest member of the President’s Council on January 22, 2024.