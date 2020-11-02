BYU-I asks students to RSVP for campus Thanksgiving

Each year, Thanksgiving comes and goes along with travel plans, family visits and turkey. But with COVID-19, not everyone can travel.

To make sure students get to celebrate, even with a pandemic, BYU-Idaho will host activities and a dinner for students still in the area. They just ask students to register by Nov. 6.

To do so, go to A Campus Thanksgiving website and click on the “Reserve a Meal” or “Sign Up” buttons and choose your desired option. The three choices include a meal by itself, the dinner and the activities, or just the activities with no food.

If you choose one of the options with the meal, you will need to fill out a form indicating whether or not you can host the dinner for the 12 other participants assigned to your party. If you can’t host, you will be assigned to a group. Students also have the chance to indicate if they want someone they know to join their party. It also asks for your contact information as part of the RSVP.

If you only choose the activities, you need only fill out the contact information.

The activities are also free for students with the exception of the Thanksgiving Pie Social on Friday, Nov. 25 from 8 to 9 p.m. Other activities vary: archery tag, mini golf, movies and others are options to students who choose to participate. Activities will be held throughout the day, Wednesday through Saturday.

For more information and a list about the activities, visit the Campus Thanksgiving website.