BYU-I basketball players share insights about playing the game on campus

Basketball is a big part of BYU-Idaho student’s activities due to the competitiveness, the social aspect and the exercise it brings. Students have various experience playing the sport from novice to college level.

Some students view BYU-I basketball as a way to be social.

Matt Stafford, a sophomore studying business management operations, shared his thoughts on the social aspect of playing basketball at BYU-I.

“I like basketball at BYU-I because I have a good group of buddies to play with,” Stafford said.

According to Healthline, basketball can help improve a student’s social life through the court.

Social benefits:

— “Encourages team spirit. Playing basketball helps foster a sense of community and teamwork. You may have the chance to positively interact with people from different backgrounds, which can broaden your perspective.”

— “Develops communication skills. There will be time to communicate before, during, and after a game or practice. Whether you learn to speak up or stay silent more often, positive communication skills will bring benefits to your athletic, personal, and professional life.”

Some students feel the style of play at BYU-I isn’t impressive and can be frustrating at times.

“Playing basketball sucks here because no one knows how to play the game right,” Andrew Chiek, a junior studying nursing said about playing on campus.

Some students view BYU-I basketball as a strong social event, while others view it as a good environment to play in.

Vonny Marion, a sophomore majoring in marriage and family studies, gave specific insights on what he thinks of the environment.

“It’s organized and people are very nice for the most part,” Marion said.

According to Healthline, basketball provides emotional benefits that will help in the real world.

Emotional benefits:

— “Develop self-confidence. As a team, members can encourage, motivate, and support each other. They can also point out areas that need improvement, which can lead to positive growth. Success on the court can extend into other areas of your life, and you may find that you have a newfound belief in yourself and your abilities.”

— “Lowers stress. Engaging in physical activity releases endorphins, which are the feel-good, or happiness, hormones. Endorphins may boost your mood, promote relaxation, and reduce pain. They can also alleviate depression, boost self-esteem, and enhance your work performance.”

According to Healthline, basketball can also improve student health.





Health Benefits:

— “Basketball strengthens muscular endurance.”

— “Builds healthy bones. Playing a team sport, such as basketball, can provide unique physical and mental health benefits. Research from 2018 found that playing a team-based sport has a positive effect on bone strength.”

— “Improves balance and coordination.”

— “Develops fundamental movement skills. Playing basketball helps to improve motor coordination, flexibility, and endurance. It also encourages speed, agility, and strength. These skills are shown to have a positive effect on promoting a healthy body weight and encouraging more physical activity, which can enhance cardiorespiratory fitness and self-esteem.”

— “Improves body composition. In a 2018 study, researchers found that playing basketball had a positive effect on overall body composition. In this study, untrained men underwent 3 months of street basketball training, which had a positive effect on overall fitness and body composition. After the training, the men increased their lean body mass and lowered their body fat percentage.”

— “Boost heart health. According to research from 2019, basketball increases resting heart rates, which has a positive effect on cardiorespiratory fitness. This is linked to a lower chance of developing cardiovascular disease.”

No matter the skill level, any student can enjoy playing basketball at BYU-I in the John W. Hart building.