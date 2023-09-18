BYU-Idaho celebrated Constitution Day on Monday at the McKay Quad Amphitheater with food, music and a prayer.

Constitution Day was on Sunday and commemorates Sept. 17, 1787, when 39 delegates from 12 of the 13 states signed the U.S. Constitution. To celebrate, BYU-I placed 510 flags across campus. Each flag represented 25 soldiers and civilians who gave their lives in the Revolutionary War.

David Findlay, a senior studying psychology, sang the national anthem.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity and hope that I can convey the spirit and message that this country wasn’t founded on its own,” Findlay said. “God played a hand.”

Findlay sang both the first and fourth verses of The Star Spangled Banner; you can find all the verses here.

Natalie Eudaily, a senior studying biology education, offered a prayer. In her prayer, she thanked God for the chance to be alive and asked Him to watch over the nation.

The campus offered free pancakes for staff and students in the morning, then switched to hot dogs after the flag ceremony. At its peak, there were 81 people in the line for food.

“(The Constitution is) the fundamental foundation of America,” said Royal Johnson, a sophomore studying history. “Who we come from, our culture and our sense of individual rights.”

Jenna Janning, the student director of student activities, said their goal is to, “Make people aware about our freedoms and to celebrate America.”

All universities that receive federal funding are required to acknowledge Constitution Day in some way.

“(BYU-Idaho) tries to do a little more,” said Janning.