BYU-Idaho held its annual Memorial Day celebration on Friday at the amphitheater by the David O. McKay Library.

Taylor Andrews, a junior studying accounting, was in charge of planning the event.

“This happens every Memorial Day,” Andrews said. “We usually try to put on something for the students and just make sure that we’re celebrating Memorial Day.”

The event included free hot dogs and cookies, allowing students to enjoy a casual event between classes.

According to Andrews, the students’ satisfaction is a main priority.

“We plan pretty far in advance because we know what day it’s going to be on every year,” Andrews said. “And we want to make sure that we’re doing something that the students enjoy. We just want to create a fun, comfortable atmosphere for people to come and hang out.”

The event provided students with time to socialize and enjoy free food, but it also has a deeper meaning behind it.

Memorial Day is held the last Monday of May and was first celebrated in 1868 to honor those who died in the Civil War. Today, it is meant to remember all those who have died serving the country in wars throughout American history.

“This one’s significant because the purpose is a little more far-reaching than just our university,” Andrews said. “This is something that people are celebrating everywhere in the country, and there’s a sense of camaraderie with that.”

This event was set up to give students time to relax and hang out with friends.

“We’re just able to provide a fun and laid-back event for people,” Andrews said. “And give them a chance to celebrate this holiday that they may not have been celebrating otherwise.”

Andrews hopes that the students who attended the event can use it as a time of remembrance for those who gave their lives for their country.