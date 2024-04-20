An Alumni Forum was held on April 2 as the very first event of BYU-Idaho’s Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Chapter.

There, students heard from a panel of BYU-I alumni currently working in journalism and communication industry.

A first-ever leadership vote also took place with the results ending in Chester Chan as president, Emily Ormston as vice president, Bailee Edwards-Kevin as secretary and Gabriela Fletcher as manager.

The creation of SPJ BYU-I Chapter marks a significant milestone in the university’s history. This partnership between SPJ and BYU-I reflects a growing recognition of the importance of journalism education and professional development within the academic community.

SPJ is the nation’s most broad-based journalism organization, dedicated to encouraging the free practice of journalism and stimulating high standards of ethical behavior.

By establishing this chapter, BYU-I students will learn about, be inspired by and practice journalism according to BYU-I student and SPJ Officer, Katia Brown. The mission is to educate and connect with students interested in journalism and writing, promote BYU-I’s mission and support SPJ and Scroll.

Although nothing is required to join the SPJ society on campus, it is important to note that it is closely linked to the university’s newspaper and practicum class, Scroll. In this journalism practicum class, aspiring journalists can learn more about the profession and get hands-on experience. Scroll is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

For the upcoming spring semester, SPJ is taking submissions from anyone interested in writing an article to be published in the newspaper. The articles will be vetted through Brown and pass through an editing process, aligning with Scroll’s journalism standards. By the end of the process, articles can be published on BYU-I’s Scroll website.

Look for more SPJ events and announcements during the spring semester on I-Belong.