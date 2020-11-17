BYU-I continues to host A Campus Christmas

On Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9:22 a.m. the University sent all students and faculty an email about Christmas events and sales starting a week before Thanksgiving break. Just eight hours later students and faculty received a second email as a correction to the events that had been announced in the previous email.

From Nov. 17-20 BYU-Idaho will hold “A Campus Christmas.” Every night a tree lighting event will occur in the Taylor Quad. Students can also enjoy music and hot cocoa between 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

According to the email, the University Store will hold sales on the same dates. Everything will be 20% off with certain items 50% off and others “deeply discounted.” They will also have a raffle, doorbusters, a Santa’s workshop and places to take selfies.

“BYU-Idaho looks forward to celebrating this Christmas season with the campus community. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, elements of our traditional celebrations will look different this year,” according to the email.

Because of a rise in COVID-19 numbers, the Governor of Idaho put Idaho back into a modified stage two. This forced the University to cancel most of the on-campus activities for students, faculty and families.

“It makes me sad because the students have had a really hard semester and a really hard year. Being able to celebrate Christmas and Christ I think is really important, and I also understand where we are with this pandemic and I would hate to contribute in the rise of numbers,” said Renee Christensen, a student support coordinator.

Students can enjoy the Christmas lights between the designated hours while following social distancing guidelines and check out the University Store for shopping before Thanksgiving break.