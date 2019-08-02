BYU-I Devotional speaker shares witness, warning and testimonies

At the start of the new summer session and during the new devotional time, Doug Mason, auxiliary support director, shared old experiences which helped him get through challenges and build his testimony.

Mason testified of topics ranging from after testifying of God’s living identity to President Russell M. Nelson’s calling as a modern-day prophet, hoping to act as both a witness — that the Gospel of Jesus Christ is true — and a warning — that there are forces working to destroy testimonies.

“If you remember nothing else I say to you today, I want you to remember this,” Mason said. “I have had the third member of the Godhead bear witness to my soul that these things are true. And I suspect that most of you have too.”

Mason shared some of the trials in his life where he relied on his testimony to get through, including a brain tumor.

“You can imagine that all of my family members were pretty upset and worried after finding out about this tumor,” Mason said. “It’s interesting that I think that I was the only person in my family that wasn’t really worried. I had some insight that no one else had.”

This insight came from his patriarchal blessing, as Mason said not all the events and blessings had come to pass.

“I like how they talked about patriarchal blessings,” said Ashley Hopper, a visiting BYU student who attended devotional with her mother, Kim, and her three siblings: Hailey, Jeffery, Emily. The Hopper family tries to come every Tuesday to devotionals.

Mason also shared the pain he felt when his wife of 23 years decided she wanted a divorce.

“By far, the divorce process and everything related to it is the most painful, hurtful, and debilitating event of my life,” Mason said.

Though the recovery process was long, Mason felt he received a lot of help from others, including “my children, my parents, my sisters and other family members, friends, co-workers, Church leaders, President Eyring, and a great counselor.”

However, Mason attributed the removal of his hurt, anger and uncertainly to the Savior and the overwhelming sense of love for the Savior the Spirit helped Mason feel.

“I really appreciated him being real about the types of Abrahamic trials we go through in our lives,” said Barbara Thompson, career preparation manager. “Sometimes people feel like they can only talk about the good parts of our lives and that we have to put on a front. I thought he did a beautiful job at showing how the atonement can heal some of our worst heartaches — that Heavenly Father can turn the darkest times in our lives into joy.”

For Mason, this dark time in his life did eventually turn to joy.

“I am happy to report to you that I am dating an amazing woman and we are planning to be married in the near future. … Our mutual love for the Gospel of Jesus Christ is at the very center of our relationship,” Mason said, with tears in his eyes.

Then Mason ended his address the same way he began it — with a testimony confirming the things he “knows for sure.”