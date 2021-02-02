COLUMN: BYU-I Do failed to work for me

After a long day of scrolling on social media and seeing five more of my friends getting engaged, married or just posting adorable couple photos, I decided to call a good friend to vent about the struggles of being single while desperately wanting a relationship before graduating.

Letting out one final sigh, I said, “I guess I just need to appreciate the joys of being single. That’s what everyone says to do, right?”

Shockingly, my friend said, “No, it’s not bad to wish you were in a relationship. Honestly, being in a relationship with a great partner is AMAZING! Don’t let anyone invalidate your desire for that.”

He then went on to described the joys of having someone who makes even the most mundane tasks fun and enjoyable. Meanwhile, I’m fangirling about how precious his relationship is and desiring that even more for myself. Don’t mind me being jealous of his life even while he’s giving me solid advice.

However, I don’t have the stereotypical problem of, “Oh my goodness, no one is asking me out. Everyone must hate me and think I’m ugly.”

My problem (not to sound stuck up or proud, but I’m about to) is that I have a BUNCH of guys interested in me, and I’m not interested in a single one of them.

I’ve been called a heartbreaker, “too picky for my own good,” and a vulgar way of referring to a female dog, both by the boys whose hearts I crush and by people trying to give me “advice.”

But the thing is, I know what I’m worth, what I deserve and what I can get. So why on earth would I settle for anything less than that? Apparently being single for so long has given me a strong, semi-unfounded sense of self-confidence.

“Just give him a chance! Just date him for a little bit! Maybe you’ll learn to love him!”

Been there, done that. I once convinced myself to date someone who I wasn’t too sure I was interested in in the first place. And you know what happened? After a little bit, the relationship fizzled out and all that I was left with was wasted time and photos to delete. There’s no point in doing that again, especially when I can tell it won’t work out before it even begins.

“You just have impossible standards!”

Umm … sorry I want someone who has goals and ambitions for his life? Sorry I want someone with who I can actually hold a conversation? Sorry I want someone with whom I’m not embarrassed to be seen in public? Sorry I don’t want someone who doesn’t even bother to plan a date and awkwardly takes me to a soccer game? Like, seriously, what more do you want from me?

I need someone who, as my mom likes to say, “sizzles.” Someone who can actually pique my interest and likes to do the same things as me. Is that too much to ask? Because ApPAreNtLy it is.

A wise, sage friend once told me, “You are a GEM! And the right guy is going to come along, and he will KNOW you’re a gem, and he will treat you and appreciate you as such!”

And you know what, that friend is right. Why settle for copper pennies when I am a whole GEM!?

If my future husband is somewhere out there, can you hurry it up already? At least just a little bit? Until then, I’ll be living up this single life (with the occasional tub of ice cream for comfort food) and keep breaking the hearts of the potential suitors who just don’t rate. I’m going to keep being semi-salty about being single, and I’m going to keep wanting a relationship because both of those are better options than settling.