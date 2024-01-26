BYU-I has decided to drop the application fee in it’s application process.

In an official news release, the University announced they’re dropping the application fee, eliminating cost barriers that hold students back from applying.

“By eliminating this cost barrier,” BYU-I said, “the University hopes more students will take the opportunity to apply to a university where they will develop as disciples of Jesus Christ, while gaining a high-quality college education that is student-centered by design.”

This new benefit will be available to all future BYU-I applicants who have not yet enrolled in university classes.

Applicants who have already paid an application fee for Spring, Summer or Fall 2024 semesters on or after Sep. 1, 2023, will receive a reimbursement of $35.

The University’s press release said refunds will be made to the same card or account used in the initial payment, and all refunds should be received by Feb. 1, 2024. If the finds are not received by the given date. BYU-I will work with beneficiaries until refunds are resolved.

“BYU-Idaho is excited to offer this benefit to all applicants,” the University’s press release said, “Applications are currently open for Spring, Summer, and Fall 2024 at apply.byui.edu.”