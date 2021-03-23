BYU-I fosters a culture of self-evaluation through upcoming accreditation

From April 21-23, BYU-Idaho will host officials from the Northwest Commissions on Colleges and Universities for accreditation purposes.

These officials will determine whether or not BYU-I meets the requirements for “accreditation” and will continue to be recognized as an institution of higher education.

According to the NWCCU, “Accreditation of an institution of higher education by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities indicates that it meets or exceeds criteria for the assessment of institutional quality evaluated through a peer-review process.”

The accreditation process gives the University an opportunity to evaluate how it is doing, make goals to move forward and commit to providing quality education in the future.

According to BYU-I, “An accredited college or university is one which has the necessary resources to achieve its stated purposes through appropriate educational programs, is substantially doing so, and gives reasonable evidence that it will continue to do so in the foreseeable future.”

This is not the first or last time BYU-I will have to go through the process of accreditation.

“The NWCCU accreditation is based on a seven-year cycle,” said Boyd Baggett, accreditation liaison officer. “Our last comprehensive evaluation was in April 2014.”

The process is done by a group of peer evaluators who go over a written document provided by the University as well as an on-site visit of campus when determining the schools status on accreditation.

BYU-I shared many of the accomplishments and changes it has made since the last accreditation visit.

The University has undergone a series of tremendous growth while successfully delivering quality education to all of its students.

Since 2018, the graduation rate at BYU-I has grown from 48.6% to 57%.

To put this into perspective, the official four-year graduation rate for students attending public universities sits at 33.3%.

According to BYU-I, some other changes include:

“BYU-Idaho completed several major building projects and remodels — most recently the Science and Technology Center and a central energy facility.

BYU-Pathway Worldwide was organized as a separate institution of higher education both to prepare PathwayConnect students to matriculate to accredited institutions of higher education (including BYU-Idaho and to provide a variety of services to assist the matriculated online students of Church-owned institutions (primarily BYU-Idaho at the present).”

Accreditation is not only important for the University, but directly affects the students as well.

“BYU-I students and their families are investing significant amounts of money for a university-level education experience uniquely offered here,” Baggett said. “Accreditation reviews allow educational leaders from other universities to come to our campus to look at our mission and our review processes to see how well BYU-I is meeting its mission and core themes.”

Changes such as the ones the University has undergone can inspire students to further develop and grow in all aspects of their lives.

“Constant evaluation really seems like the only way that we can continue to truly progress,” said Marcus Gabrielson, a sophomore studying manufacturing engineering technology. “If we are not constantly looking for ways to improve, we are unlikely to do so.”

Self-evaluation is not solely important for academic and professional reasons. Students constantly evaluating themselves and conducting their own “accreditation” processes can prompt changes beneficial to their futures physically, mentally, spiritually and academically.