Governor Brad Little appointed BYU-Idaho graduate Cody Brower as district judge of the Sixth Judicial District in Idaho, according to a recent press release.

Brower graduated from BYU-I in 2009, with a bachelor’s in business and finance from the College of Business and Communication. He earned a doctorate from the University of Denver in criminal and business law, graduating in 2012.

Before this appointment, Brower served as the prosecuting attorney for Oneida County. He also served in the Army National Guard from 2000-2008, completing a deployment to Kirkuk, Iraq, as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to have the opportunity to serve as the next district court judge in the Sixth Judicial District,” Brower said in a press release. “Having grown up in the Sixth Judicial District, I have a deep commitment and love for the people here, and I look forward to serving them with diligence and integrity.”

According to Brower’s biography page on the Idaho Prosecuting Attorneys Association website, his time in Iraq pushed him toward a government career, where he felt he could make a lifelong positive difference.

“It was (between) becoming a prosecutor or a politician, so the choice was easy,” Brower says.

The Sixth Judicial District encompasses the following counties: Caribou, Bannock, Bear Lake, Franklin, Oneida and Power.