BYU-I horticulture team celebrates third consecutive victory at LandCare Case Competition

BYU-Idaho horticulture majors Kate Madorin, a junior, Lis Hardy, a senior, Ian Mohney, a senior, and Kiana Stegelmier, a BYU-I alumna, won a LandCare Case Competition for the third time in a row this year. Skyler Westergard, a horticulture professor, coached the team in preparation for the fall semester event.

LandCare is a commercial landscaping company committed to connecting its customers to the wonders of nature.

Landcare recently began hosting an exclusive competition to give college students the opportunity to solve real-life landscaping problems. This was only the third time the LandCare Case Competition has ever taken place, and BYU-Idaho has walked away with the victory each time.

Not only do students get the opportunity to network with an extremely prestigious company in their career of choice, but each student from the winning team is awarded $1,000.

For the competition, students form small teams of three or four and are assigned case studies. Teams are asked to solve the problem they’re presented with by creating content in four main areas: tools and software, company communication, sustainable ideas, and irrigation. Teams present their information through a PDF packet and a video presentation.

Westergard felt participating in the competition was a privilege.

“It gives students the ability to network and gain exposure to top landscaping companies in the country,” Westergard shared.

Madorin, a returning participant of the competition said it wasn’t just about the money, but that she became more confident in herself as a leader and member of the team. For her, horticulture and landscaping have become more than a major.

“When I am working with landscaping, I am working with God’s creations,” Madorin said. “There’s a ‘wow‘ moment when you look at His creations and just realize what God’s really done… it has changed who I want to be.”

Madorin felt immense gratitude for the LandCare Case Competition for the experiences she gained with her team.

“Everyone came together as a team did their part. Everyone pulled through. Working with my team was the highlight of the competition for me,” Madorin said. “Group effort was really rewarding, to see that just because our lives have turned upside down, we can still succeed … things have changed but we still have control.”

She expressed that even though things have changed, they still have control.

The LandCare Case Competition is open for all students to participate. If you have an interest in competing or gaining more knowledge on the competition and what it’s all about, you can reach out to Westergard.