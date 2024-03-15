On March 7, the Department of Home and Family at BYU-Idaho hosted the event “Helping Your Loved Ones Overcome Addiction.”

According to the 2022 United States National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 16.7% of Americans ages 12 and older battle with an addiction to a substance.

That figure does not account for various other forms of addiction. Addiction does not discriminate. It affects people of all races, faiths and nationalities. This includes students at BYU-I.

In an effort to help those on campus and in the community know how to help family and friends who battle addiction, the department brought together professionals, advocates and individuals recovering from addiction to speak about their experiences.

Joseph Harris, who is currently recovering from a substance use disorder, spoke about the importance of relying on the gospel and the Atonement of Jesus Christ. As part of his remarks, Harris shared a quote from Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“As you think celestial, you will find yourself avoiding anything that robs you of your agency. Any addiction—be it gaming, gambling, debt, drugs, alcohol, anger, pornography, sex or even food—offends God,” President Nelson said. “Why? Because your obsession becomes your god. You look to it rather than to Him for solace. If you struggle with an addiction, seek the spiritual and professional help you need. Please do not let an obsession rob you of your freedom to follow God’s fabulous plan.”

Alyssa McIff spoke about her experience of being in a relationship with someone struggling with an addiction.

She listed four truths that she learned in the process:

“Their addiction has nothing to do with you, addiction attacks the worth of you and your partner, you are not the Savior or their Savior and both of you have hurt from this and you both need healing.”

McIff emphasized that in order to help others, individuals need to look after themselves first, likening it to putting their oxygen mask on first before helping others on a plane.

Timothy Rarick is a professor at BYU-I and chairman of the board of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Rarick focused his remarks on doing all that can be done to prevent addiction.

He stressed it is more important to spend more time building a relationship than correcting the behavior. He discussed the importance of “looking beneath the behavior.”

The night’s final speaker was Nate Mitchell. Mitchell is best known for playing several important religious figures in videos produced by the Church, including Joseph Smith and Simon Peter. He also earned a degree in mental health counseling.

Mitchell spoke about the cycle that a person with substance use disorder experiences and the reason behind it. Mitchell talked about the importance of being there when someone reaches out for help.

The night also featured a musical number, “The Prayer,” performed by students Abbey Daniels, Christian Kelley, Michael Weir and Clayton Hinton.

Caleb Robles, a BYU-I student and event attendee, said the event helped him to understand that it starts with the individual.

“You need to work on yourself,” Robles said. “Sometimes, that’s the best thing you can do is by being in a good place, and then making sure they’re always there and available for people.”

To find addiction recovery resources, visit the National Institutes of Health online.