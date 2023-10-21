College students are not too old to trick-or-treat at BYU-Idaho’s annual Spooktacular event on Oct. 31.

The event includes a DJ and dance floor, live Mafia and Clue, trick-or-treating, Quidditch, archery and laser tag, karaoke, escape rooms and more.

Students participate in a game of "Quidditch" at the 2019 Spooktacular.

Students participate in a game of "Quidditch" at the 2019 Spooktacular. Photo credit: BYU-Idaho

Students will have a chance to win prizes in bingo and a cakewalk.

“There is no way you’ll be bored,” said Emily Matheson, a Spooktacular events coordinator.

One of the escape rooms, the River of Styx, ends with the participants canoeing through the BYU-I Hart Swimming Pool.

“There will be bones all over the pool … and we can get some green lights in there … and a low fog,” said Sam Davis, a campus event coordinator for Spooktacular. “It’s going to be sick.”

Students participate in the River of Styx escape room in the 2019 Spooktacular.

Students participate in the River of Styx escape room in the 2019 Spooktacular. Photo credit: BYU-Idaho

Costumes are encouraged but should follow the BYU-I Dress and Grooming Principles. BYU-I requests no full face paint or masks be worn.

The event will take place in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 8-11 p.m.

Admission includes unlimited access to all activities and one food item from the MC Crossroads.

Students can purchase tickets online for $6 or at the door for $7.

“It’s fun and it’s wholesome,” Davis said. “It’s good fun.”

