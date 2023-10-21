College students are not too old to trick-or-treat at BYU-Idaho’s annual Spooktacular event on Oct. 31.

The event includes a DJ and dance floor, live Mafia and Clue, trick-or-treating, Quidditch, archery and laser tag, karaoke, escape rooms and more.

Students will have a chance to win prizes in bingo and a cakewalk.

“There is no way you’ll be bored,” said Emily Matheson, a Spooktacular events coordinator.

One of the escape rooms, the River of Styx, ends with the participants canoeing through the BYU-I Hart Swimming Pool.

“There will be bones all over the pool … and we can get some green lights in there … and a low fog,” said Sam Davis, a campus event coordinator for Spooktacular. “It’s going to be sick.”

Costumes are encouraged but should follow the BYU-I Dress and Grooming Principles. BYU-I requests no full face paint or masks be worn.

The event will take place in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 8-11 p.m.

Admission includes unlimited access to all activities and one food item from the MC Crossroads.

Students can purchase tickets online for $6 or at the door for $7.

“It’s fun and it’s wholesome,” Davis said. “It’s good fun.”