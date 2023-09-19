Students at BYU-Idaho can participate in a Disciple Leader Conference n Saturday. The event is held in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center and will focus on how Heavenly Father communicates uniquely with each of His children.

“A disciple of Jesus Christ is someone that loves the Lord,” said a spokesperson for the event online. “… We want students to be able to receive personal revelation for themselves in their lives.”

The event begins promptly at 10 a.m. and ends at 1:30 p.m. There will be an opening session, service project, leadership activity, several workshops and a closing session.

“Christ understood how God spoke to Him and was able to make correct decisions and be the greatest leader,” stated BYU-I in an online post. “How will understanding your personal language of the Spirit help you?”

Tickets are $5 online and $6 at the door. Lunch and a T-shirt are included at the event. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Manwaring Center.