BYU-Idaho has many opportunities for students to participate in sports competitively, recreationally and as a job.

Anna Bryan is an English education major with a goal to become a high school English teacher. She currently works as a coordinator over game managers with the BYU-I intramural teams. She answers questions, takes over in case of an emergency and helps everyone out during the games.

“We get to start every game with a prayer, which is awesome,” Bryan said. “My job specifically has taught me so many leadership skills and things like … appreciating people for what they bring to the table … and using everyone’s strengths and weaknesses to work together … It’s funny how little things like that do bring you closer to Christ.”

Registration for recreational sports such as fencing, table tennis, jiu-jitsu and track remains open until July 20. More competitive sports such as soccer, football and basketball have closed their registration for the semester but will reopen next semester.

BYU-I is a recreational school when it comes to sports. However, when there is more than one team, those teams compete with each other.

“Soccer, for instance, with how many girls tried out, made four teams and then they just play against each other every week,” Bryan said. “(Recreational) sports are often physical — they want to try a new sport or … a lot of people do know how to play, but it’s a lot less competitive. Whereas like this, you’re signing up for something where you know people know how to play, and it’s a little bit more fun for those who want to play competitively.”

For students interested in joining a sport, the campus website allows students to sign up for a team or as free agents.

“If a bunch of people sign up as a free agent, then we make a separate team for them. And they all get to meet each other, which is super fun, or teams accept free agents,” Bryan said.

She explained that if someone wants to start a new team they can gather friends, FHE groups or family and elect a team captain. They can invite free agents to play with them as well.

She explained that one of the main parts of her job is to make a fun and safe environment for people to play intramural sports. Part of how BYU-I accomplishes this is through sportsmanship scores.

These scores operate on a scale of one to five — five being the best. Bryan explained that they rarely give out ones, but if a team or person has consistently poor sportsmanship scores, they wouldn’t be allowed to participate in an event like playoffs, in order to keep the environment up to BYU-I standard.

Students can contact intramural management with any questions or requests to start a new team.

For more information on game schedules, sign-ups and more, see the intramural sports website.