BYU-I hosted a career fair on Thursday. An estimated one thousand students participated, as well as around 160 employers and graduate schools.

Employers and graduate school recruiters came from many different states and many different specialties. Industries ranged from technology, to potato farming, to national security.

The fair was the first one to be planned in almost four years since the COVID-19 pandemic halted big events.

“We had mini career fairs in the Career Center in the lobby, but we haven’t had the big career fair in the (BYU-Idaho Center) courts since before COVID,” said Janet Barton, the organizer in charge of the event. “A lot of employers kept asking when we were bringing it back so we knew there was a need.”

The goal of the career fair is to provide students with opportunities to seek jobs, internships, career and graduate school information, according to the Career Center website.

The fair was planned by the Career Center, located in the Hyrum Manwaring Center across from the Crossroads.

“(The Career Center) is a great resource, we highly recommend coming,”said Belle Tanner, a Career Center employee. “If you’re not sure where you want to go, we can help you figure out where you want to get started.”

To learn more about the Career Fair, or to learn what the Career Center can help you with, visit their website.