In honor of the change of season in Rexburg, BYU-Idaho is hosting community-building activities all week long.

Students have encountered activities and indulged in free food in the Mckay Quad Amphitheater from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout the week.

Thursday, May 16

— Mental Wellness – QPR Training: MC 117, 11:30 a.m.

A workshop that trains students in suicide prevention through identifying suicidal behaviors and learning how to save lives in case of emergency.

— Student Film Festival: Hart Auditorium, 5:30–7 p.m.

Students have created short films for the public to enjoy. Students and the public can vote on their favorite films and witness the talent at BYU-I.

— Ricks Flicks Movie Night – “Top Gun: Maverick”: Hart Auditorium, 8-10:15 p.m.

Students can bring blankets, lawn chairs or bean bags. Free cookies will be available and popcorn for purchase.

— “Top Gun: Maverick” Costume & Movie Character look-alike contests: Hart Auditorium, 7:30 p.m. for contestants.

A competition for the best “Top Gun: Maverick“ costume will be hosted. Students are invited to channel their patriotism and freshen up their mustaches to compete for the best look-alike. Winners will receive prizes and the potential for bragging rights.

— Game Night: MC Crossroads and South Crossroads, 6–10 p.m.

— Ballroom/Swing Dances: Hinckley Gym, dance instruction from 8-8:30 p.m. and dancing from 8:30-11:00 p.m.

The ballroom and swing dancing will cost $3 for student and $5 for members of the community.

— International Dance (Korean Hip-Hop): MC Ballroom, 8–9:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Friday, May 17

— Laser Tag: Taylor Cultural Hall, 7–10:00 p.m. Sessions start at 7, 7:45, 8:30 and 9:15 p.m.

Laser Tag will cost $3 for students or $10 for members of the community.

— SpringFest Center Stage Concert – Featuring Jake Scott: Hart Auditorium, 7:30 p.m.

Jake Scott is returning to celebrate SpringFest with the Rexburg community. Fans and those interested can expect to hear their favorite songs at his concert on Friday.

Saturday, May 18

— Spring Formal Dance (Ladies’ Choice Prom): Hart Auditorium, 8–11 p.m.

Entrance to the dance will cost $5 per person or $8 per couple.

Ladies will take charge of this event by asking guys to the prom to showcase their redcarpet walk and Oscar-winning dance moves. There will be refreshments, music and the possible confession of love between couples in attendance.

For more information, check out the website.