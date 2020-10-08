BYU-I invites students to A Campus Thanksgiving

BYU-Idaho encouraged students to remain in Rexburg for Thanksgiving break, through an official notice sent to students via email. Students were requested to discuss their options with their families to stay safe during the pandemic.

Students that stay for the holiday are invited to participate in “A Campus Thanksgiving.” According to the notice, this would include food at little to no cost, a movie night, a fun run, indoor games and other activities.

BYU-I requested students to fill out a survey about their plans so a sufficient amount of food and activities can be prepared for those who stay.