On Wednesday, a chorus of trumpets, trombones, saxophones, bass and more, echoed through the Eliza R. Snow Center as the Jazz Lab Band played their 2023 Fall Semester concert.

The jazz band practices together for three hours every week, and they dedicate many more hours to individual practice.

Adam Schuck, a freshman studying music, plays the trombone for the band. He has played the trombone for seven years.

Schuck and the band played a concert of all kinds of jazz music, ranging from Christmas to plain ole jazz.

Schuck said his favorite — and the toughest — piece they played was “Mueva los Huesos” by Gordon Goodwin.

Overall, Schuck felt very excited and relieved with how the concert turned out after a lot of hard work throughout the semester.

He loves that jazz music and jazz band helps him make friends, create memories and increases his love for music. He enjoyed that their concert this semester was full of what he called, “just jazz.”

“Creating something with a whole group, it’s really nice,” Schuck said.