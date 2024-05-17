BYU-Idaho and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints offer students a chance to teach the Gospel as a career through a seminary and institute teaching program.

BYU-I offers a pathway to become a seminary teacher. Although there is currently no degree offered in religion, the university offers Methods of Teaching Seminary, or REL 471, as a course for students who are interested.

Through this course, students learn how to teach religion at the high school level.

After taking the class, select students will be offered part-time, paid seminary teaching positions in Rexburg and the surrounding areas, according to pre-service trainer and teacher of Methods of Teaching Seminary, Kevin Dupree.

“Whether it’s gospel or even in other settings, you are going to learn a lot from this class that will make you a better teacher in almost all callings of the church,” Dupree said.

Dupree emphasized that even if you do not become a seminary teacher or do not plan to become one, the class will help students feel the spirit and enhance their study of the scriptures.

Students will also learn the fundamentals of teaching skills and learn to communicate with teenagers and parents.

“For a lot of people, I’ve strongly recommended (joining the class) because one of my best student teachers right now, who’s just rocking it, just took the class just to learn something about being a better teacher,” Dupree said.

Greg Lacey, a student teacher at the seminary building next to Madison High School, enjoys teaching seminary, especially when students can apply what they learn in their lives.

“I really love my religion classes, and I’ve always kind of wanted to be a seminary teacher,” Lacey said. “I didn’t think it was like a feasible career, but I’ve asked questions about how to become one, and I was like, ‘People can actually do this. That sounds like something I really enjoy doing.'”

After being hired on as full-time teachers, seminary teachers can be transferred to being a teacher coordinator and an institute teacher after gaining experience in the field.

The seminary training program is also taught in person in Arizona and Utah, with remote training as well.

For more information on seminary and institute careers, visit the Church careers website.