BYU-Idaho’s walk-in conversation Spanish Lab offers tutors from our very own campus who volunteer to teach students how speak better Spanish, no matter where they’re starting from.

For students who want to improve their Spanish skills the lab in the Smith Building, room 222, is open for walk-ins from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointment is necessary. Tutors are available throughout the semester for Spanish speakers who want to help others learn this language.