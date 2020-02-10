BYU-I offers yoga classes

Editor’s note: This story was contributed through Comm 240.

The gym fills with people of all ages that have come together with a hope of calming and connecting themselves.

Every Monday through Thursday, yoga is offered at the Hart Gym for students and faculty. Yoga is one of the most popular fitness classes that is offered on the BYU-Idaho campus.

Every class on average has around 60 attendees, both students and staff.

For an hour, people have the opportunity to come and ignore worldly distractions while becoming whole with themselves. This is a free class that offered on campus.

“My favorite part about being a yoga teacher is being able to see the changes in students, whether that’s improvement physically, or just a change in their demeanor after class,” said yoga instructor Chandler Cena.

Cena became a yoga instructor in the fall of 2015, initially getting into yoga after participating in a young women activity when she was 14.

In order to become a teacher, Cena attended a 200-hour certification program over the course of a month.

Kara Munn, a sophomore at BYU-I, has attended yoga since she was in her first semester at BYU-I.

“I have problems with my hips and them always popping out of place, it’s been bad since I was about 14. Yoga helps me fix them without always having to go to a chiropractor,” said Munn.

Munn appreciates how convenient the classes are and how many are offered so that she has an option of what class to attend.