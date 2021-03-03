BYU-I online student passes away

Katelin Marie Johnstun-Beal unexpectedly died on Oct. 18, 2020, while shopping for a birthday card for her brother, Joel. A cause of death is yet to be determined according to an email from BYU-Idaho’s Dean of Students.

She majored in professional studies as an online student.

Johnstun-Beal was born on Aug. 21, 1990, and grew up with four brothers and many cousins. She was the only girl and was sandwiched between all the boys. She spent her childhood in St. Helens, Oregon.

Johnstun-Beal is survived by her her parents Jesse and Diana Marsh Johnstun; her two grandmothers; her nephew Jess; and her brothers Jacob, Joe, Caleb and Ben; and.

She became a Certified Nursing Assistant after graduating high school and worked in the local nursing homes of St. Helens. Johnstun-Beal continued her certification with a CNA2, a certificate for a more experienced CNA, and worked at Providence and Kaiser Westside Hospitals, according to her obituary.

Johnstun-Beal was married on March 12, 2019, to Ryan Patrick Beal. This was said to be the happiest time of her life.

She was known for a “rare compassion for those she cared for, cheering people with her happy small talk,” as well as having deep knowledge and love of the scriptures and of Jesus Christ, her Savior, according to her obituary.

Scroll shares prayers and condolences with Johnstun-Beal’s family and friends in this difficult time.