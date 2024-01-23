The BYU-Idaho planetarium holds public showings each Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Romney building room 107.

“It gives you an opportunity for real-world experiences from what you are learning,” said Ellie McBain, a BYU-I student.

The planetarium provides a different 30 minute show every month. In January, Dynamic Earth is being shown and in February the main viewing is Unseen Universe.

Stephen McNeil, the director of the planetarium and faculty in the physics department shared his insights while working on the planetarium.

“The planetarium is a great way to connect with our Heavenly Father’s universe in a way that otherwise you cannot,” McNeil said.

Tickets can be bought for $2 at the door and children five years or younger can attend for free. Online purchases are not available currently.

The planetarium is built to hold around 40 adults and one to two wheelchairs during each show. All shows are open to the public and seated on a first-come-first-serve basis, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday.

Private showings can be scheduled through the scheduling office or by calling (208) 496-3126. There are 22 shows to choose from for any private event and they must be scheduled at least two weeks in advance.

Future shows can be found on the BYUI planetarium website or through I-Belong.