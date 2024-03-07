Come celebrate spring with the BYU-Idaho Plant Shop at their DIY night workshop on Friday.

Students will have the opportunity to make their own herb garden from 6 to 8 p.m., while supplies last.

Participants will get a pot and pick up to five different herbs like oregano, thyme and parsley to make their garden.

The workshop will cost $14.99 plus tax per person.

Elizabeth DeWitt, a senior studying horticulture and working at the plant shop, said the shop offers three workshops per semester. This will be the second workshop of this semester.

“It’s fun,” DeWitt said. “You get to come hang out with plants.”

The BYU-I Plant Shop is located in the Benson Building, room 275. Plants and pots are available for people to buy Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the greenhouse.

“The Plant Shop is basically a class that you can take,” DeWitt said. “You meet once a week … and learn about how to run a plant shop, then come into the shop and do hours, help answer customers questions, take care of the plants and water them.”

To learn more about the shop, visit its Instagram page.

According to an article found on Chinet’s website, “herbs are low-maintenance plants that make a great addition to any kitchen or garden. Their shallow root systems and resiliency make them easy to grow, even for beginners. Growing your own herb garden is a great way to add more flavor to your cooking.”

If students are unable to attend the workshop, herb plants and pots are available to purchase at the Plant Shop.