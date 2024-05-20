On Friday, the BYU-Idaho Radio Station welcomed crucial contributors to the station and the public to celebrate the 40-year anniversary of the station’s success.

Despite the high winds, attendees were greeted by Brandon Isle, the current radio station general manager, and other radio station legends to the open house from 12 to 2 p.m.

Throughout the station, there was a tour that walked individuals through the history of the station from the 1950s to current day. Despite previous involvement in media coverage, the idea for the official radio station began to evolve in 1982 when President Bruce C. Hafen of Ricks college sent in a permit to the Federal Communications Commission to obtain a radio station.

Three years later, Hafen received approval to start working on the project after losing the permit. He decided to recruit Lamar Barrus, a music professor at the time.

“He started quizzing me about what I thought a public radio station should sound like,” Barrus said. “I guess he liked what I said because the next thing I knew he asked me to set up the radio station.”

For 15 years Barrus ran the station, building the inspirational content that the public is still influenced by today. He created a program called “The Brightside,” which shared classical music live with listeners every morning. Although it is no longer airing, its legacy continues.

“There was no other radio station in this part of the country that resembled us,” Barrus said.

In June 1999, Jim Clark replaced Barrus as the station’s manager and stayed until 2022. Clark witnessed the change in technology and current events, and he values the radio’s consistency in its message of uplifting and inviting content.

Barrus and Clark expressed appreciation to each other for their contributions to the station’s development and admired the improvements made by the newest manager.

“I love radio,” Clark said. “My favorite memory will very quickly be the people involved and being able to work on this campus.”

As the station grows, an increasing number of students are able to participate in the production of programs, which empowers the city of Rexburg and surrounding areas to relish in the spirit of BYU-I while tuning in.

One of these students, Robert Harris, studying video production, helps produce the music for the station. His favorite is the “Showstoppers,” which are Broadway musicals played on weekends.

“It feels very community oriented,” Harris said.

The radio station continues to have a reach from Pocatello down to parts of Wyoming, encouraging families and individuals living in Rexburg to stay in-the-know.

Tune into BYU-I radio here.