BYU-I Radio informs and edifies students

BYU-Idaho radio stations, 91.5 FM and 94.3 FM, feature conference talks, student success stories and even the Harry Potter soundtrack to listeners.

91.5 FM plays inspirational talks, devotionals and music, while 94.3 FM plays mostly classical music and news. Much of the news is national, reported by stations like National Public Radio and BBC Radio, but there are also student reporters who cover local news.

Virginia Henry, a senior studying communication, serves as the newsroom manager. She believes listening to local news should be a bigger priority for students, even though they might not spend the rest of their lives in Rexburg.

“On campus, we can sometimes be a little detached from the local community,” Henry said. “If people would listen and pay attention to what’s going on … that will encourage greater unity.”

The station also includes shows created by students like Andrew Gordon, a senior majoring in university studies. Gordon produces a program called “Weekend Jazz.” He believes the radio station can help students branch out to new kinds of music.

“I think it’s a great introduction to help build your own playlist,” he said.

The stations also inform students about the music they’re listening to, which Gordon believes gives them an edge over music apps like Spotify.

“You’ll hear some really cool songs but also learn something about them,” he said.

Gordon thinks the radio also allows for a more informal take on news.

“It’s a lot more conversational because we’re talking to you,” said Brandon Isle, radio news and programming coordinator. “With the best hosts and the best news stories, it just feels like you’re driving in your car, and they’re sitting next to you telling you stories.”

Additional podcasts, news and interviews can be found online. According to the BYU-I Radio website, online streaming their stations aims to “provide listeners with a ‘BYU-Idaho experience,’ no matter where they are in the world.”

Brandon Isle also runs a radio practicum course for students who created a show called “The Spot,” which covers a variety of topics. “The Spot” began two years ago, when the students wanted to share their thoughts on a new movie.

“They were really excited about it, so I said, ‘let’s record something.’ So we recorded something with them, and it’s grown from there,” Isle said.

Both stations and the online programs can be found on the BYU-Idaho Radio website.