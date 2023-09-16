Campus Life Events spearheaded the western-themed First Friday with an array of activities, including pony and barrel racing, rock climbing and a selection of food trucks to treat the students to a cultural feast.

“We have never done this before, (tonight) we’ve had some pony racing, we had barrel racing with scooters that light up, we’ve had a rock wall, some Italian sodas and lots of food trucks,” said Jenna Janning, the Campus Life Events large scale student director.

Janning shared what’s on the horizon for student activities this semester. Looking ahead, students can mark their calendars for a line-up of exciting events spearheaded by Janning’s team.

Cultural Night

On Oct. 14, campus will host Cultural Night, offering a platform for students to showcase various culture-related talents, from singing to dancing.

Spooktacular

The Halloween season will bring ‘Spooktacular’ on Oct. 28, a spooky-themed night that promises a hauntingly fun experience with cool decorations.

Campus Christmas

Before the hectic end-of-semester schedule kicks in, students can look forward to the Campus Christmas on Nov. 16. The community event features sugar cookie decorating, games for children and a chance to take pictures with Santa.

Other events to look out for throughout the semester that Campus Life Events will host include the Disciple Leader Conference, Acoustic Cafe, Escape Night and Talent Show.

All the information regarding these events can be accessed on the BYU-Idaho website and the BYU-I Campus Life Events Instagram. Students are encouraged to volunteer through the newly introduced Blue Crew, a spirit squad that not only helps with event volunteering but also boosts the campus spirit during Spirit Week and other campus activities.

Auditions and ticket sales for the Acoustic Cafe, Talent Show and Cultural Night are available on their website.

“They’re honestly super fun, and I regret that I didn’t go to more when I didn’t work for campus life,” Janning said.