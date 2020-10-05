UPDATED: BYU-I shares steps to keep campus open

Editor’s Note: BYU-Idaho released a corrected version of this email at 4:10 p.m. on Monday, October 5. Changes have been bolded within this article.

With 225 Madison County COVID-19 cases, which includes 74 BYU-Idaho students and 13 employee cases, BYU-I sent an official notice on Oct. 5 clarifying steps to stay safe from the coronavirus.

BYU-I sent out an official notice on September 25, warning students and faculty about a potential campus closure if cases continue to increase. As active cases remain steady around 200, BYU-I clarifies what to do if a student comes in contact with COVID-19, tests positive and becomes sick with the coronavirus.

Coming in contact with COVID-19

If you have had contact within six feet for more than 15 minutes with a person who has symptoms of COVID-19 or who has tested positive with the virus, but have no symptoms yourself, then you should:

Obtain a COVID-19 test if you have symptoms. Self-isolate for 14 days, even if you do not develop symptoms and your test result comes back negative. Coordinate with your supervisor to minimize the impact on your work responsibilities and on your colleagues. This includes all BYU-Idaho full-time, part-time or student employees. Understand that you will be paid for the hours you were scheduled to work. This includes all BYU-Idaho full-time, part-time and student employees. Full-time employees will not be required to use accrued sick leave for any hours missed due to illness. Continue to wear a mask, physically distance, avoid crowds and indoor crowded places, wash your hands frequently and monitor yourself for symptoms.

These same steps apply to anyone with COVI-19 symptoms.

Testing positive with COVID-19

If you test positive for COVID-19, you should:

Continue to self-isolate and coordinate with EIPH to determine the isolation time. Stay home and avoid coming to campus for school or work. Inform your line management of the situation and coordinate with your supervisor to minimize the impact on your work responsibilities and on your colleagues. This includes all BYU-Idaho full-time, part-time or student employees. Understand that you will be paid for the hours you were scheduled to work. This includes all BYU-Idaho full-time, part-time and student employees. Full-time employees will not be required to use accrued sick leave for any hours missed due to illness. Work with Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) to help prevent the spread of the virus. EIPH will conduct contact tracing to determine where exposure has taken place and if additional restrictions are needed.

Recognizing the symptoms of COVID-19

Symptoms may appear 2–14 days after exposure to the virus and include:

— Fever or chills.

— Cough.

— Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

— Fatigue.

— Muscle or body aches.

— Headache.

— New loss of taste or smell.

— Sore throat.

— Congestion or runny nose.

— Nausea or vomiting.

— Diarrhea.

For more information on active cases at BYU-I or resources available, visit the BYU-I COVID-19 updates.