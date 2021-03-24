BYU-I sick leave process changes

On March 24, just after 1 p.m., BYU-Idaho emailed an official notice regarding sick-leave process revisions.

The notice indicates that, beginning April 9 paid sick leave will extend not only to benefited employees but to student and non-benefited employees as well.

BYU-Idaho faculty and students employed by the university are encouraged to stay home during personal sick days and on days when caring for sick individuals they live with. These sick days should be recorded by employee supervisors and on employee time cards.

“Regularly scheduled hours not worked due to illness should be entered into Workday as regular work time with a brief statement in the note field stating the hours recorded as work were taken for health needs,” stated the official notice. “You will be paid for the scheduled time you are missing due to the illness.”

It is anticipated that this sick leave extension will not continue past July 23. However, BYU-Idaho will continually monitor health needs and decide what measures to take to ensure the safety of its students and employees.