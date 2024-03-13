Carly Amon, a graduating communication major with an emphasis in strategic organizations, began brainstorming her senior project after taking Peace 101: Conflict and Peace and Comm 450: Conflict Management and Negotiation.

Originally, Amon and others sought to bring peer mediation to BYU-Idaho, but they discovered that higher interest was found in conflict resolution workshops.

“We wanted to have a bigger picture, and so our vision was to have it be something that peace students can provide for all of campus because it’s really applicable to anyone,” Amon said.

Amon explained that the workshops are a great resource for students experiencing any kind of relational conflict, including those with roommates, friends, family, coworkers or other challenging relationship dynamics.

Inspired by her study of the book, “Dangerous Love,“ in Peace 101, Amon collaborated with other students and David Pulsipher, the professor teaching the class. They were able to talk to the author, BYU-Hawaii Professor Chad Ford on a Zoom meeting about bringing his workshops to campus.

“Reading the book is fantastic. A lot of the time as a student, it’s hard to read an entire book, especially one that you’re not assigned to read,” Amon said. “The ability to come to this workshop, it’s incredible. It’s so interactive, and it’s such an amazing environment, being able to talk with people that come.”

Amon feels that her time serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints directed her to communication. She has always considered herself sensitive to the feelings and dynamics of individuals around her. She noticed that communication was key to the successful family homes and relationships she admired while serving.

“I just wanted to figure out how I could have a peaceful family essentially and learn how to be a better communicator,” Amon said. “I was always taught that the quality of your life is in proportion to the quality of your relationships. So, if you’re able to improve the way you communicate, you’re able to improve your relationships.”

Amon shared that they did a small beta test of the Dangerous Love workshops in October. She reported that the workshops received 100% satisfaction. Participants loved learning how to better resolve conflicts in their lives.

“It truthfully helps to shift our perspective in ways that can help us transform our vision for our relationships,” Amon said. “Honestly, it’s so important to build your skills in communicating and building your relationships.”

The workshops aim to guide participants through conflict resolution steps and ideas. Participants are invited to ponder on a personal conflict they are currently experiencing throughout the workshop and seek to understand how they can apply these peacebuilding tools in reality.

Amon and Ru Wilson, a psychology major, hosted the first two public Dangerous Love workshops on Feb. 29 and Mar. 7 in room 130 of the Thomas E. Ricks Building.

The workshops have a capacity of about 25 people to encourage a comfortably interactive environment. Dates for future workshops are yet to be determined. Those interested in acting as a participant or being trained as a facilitator can contact Amon here.

On Friday, Mar. 22, visiting author Chad Ford will be facilitating the workshop in the special events room of the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center from 5-7:30 p.m.

Registration information can be found here.