Abby Harding, a senior studying communication, launched the STRIVE podcast on Oct. 15. The podcast aims to assist members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in reaching their fullest potential through Jesus’ teachings.

Harding, set to graduate this semester, created the podcast as part of her senior project. Her passion for sharing her beliefs extends beyond just earning a grade and an undergraduate degree.

Harding, a communication major with a minor in social media, found her testimony when she moved from Southern California to Texas during her senior year of high school.

“I relied on God every day,” Harding said. “To know that there was a God that understood me perfectly … that He could understand me better than anyone else could that I could talk to.”

After high school, Harding dedicated herself to God by serving a mission for the Church, strengthening her reliance, faith and trust in a loving Heavenly Father.

During her time at BYU-I, Harding spent a lot of her personal time helping others have good experiences with the gospel of Jesus Christ.

One project that she worked on was called Conference Conversations. Every week, she picked a talk from the Church’s most recent General Conference and write key principles and takeaways for others to read and learn about.

According to the STRIVE podcast, it is dedicated to “helping women strive to become the best version of themselves by relying on Jesus Christ and uniting with other women.”

A new episode of the STRIVE podcast will be released on Sunday, Nov 19.

To listen to the STRIVE podcast, visit Apple podcasts or Spotify.