BYU-Idaho’s Student Leadership Council hosted its last Disciple Leadership Training (DLT) of the winter 2024 semester on March 28, from 4–5 p.m.

The event was filled with inspiring messages, activities, refreshments and a certificate ceremony. These BYU-I–approved Disciple Leadership Certificates are awarded to students who attended at least four out of five bi-monthly training sessions. The certificate is an opportunity for students to demonstrate leadership experience on their resumes, helping them toward their future pursuits.

Davis Johnson, the DLT coordinator on the Student Leadership Council, taught the majority of the workshop.

DLT is designed to offer BYU-I students the skills and experience of disciple leadership while helping them draw closer to the Savior, Jesus Christ. The campus faculty and leaders teach the trainings and share inspired messages with practical applications and activities.

“Something I really love about the Disciple Leadership Training is how personal it is about how leadership is,” said Rachel Scott, a BYU-I sophomore studying biology and member of DLT. “I feel like a lot of leadership classes are very much like ‘hey this is how you do it and just very step by step,’ and something they’ve done with you is really incorporated, like how to be a leader.”

Being a disciple leader offers many benefits to not only a professional life, but outside of that as well. A disciple leader is a follower of Jesus Christ who is also a leader in their home, their community and in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The mission of BYU-I is to help develop students’ academic achievement and to help students develop as disciple leaders. The Student Leadership Council works under the direction of the Campus Life Department to help create opportunities for students to become disciple leaders.

The DLT workshops for the spring semester will begin May 2, from 4-5 p.m. at the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center, 372A Little Theater.

For more information, follow the Student Leadership Council on Instagram and stay up to date with the I-Belong app, available on mobile phones.